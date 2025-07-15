Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Lexaria Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,784.03% and a negative return on equity of 111.84%.

Lexaria Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of Lexaria Bioscience stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.82. 28,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,224. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.79. Lexaria Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $4.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Lexaria Bioscience from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st.

Lexaria Bioscience Company Profile

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops and out-licenses its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, which combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.

