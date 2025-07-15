Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Lexaria Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,784.03% and a negative return on equity of 111.84%.
Lexaria Bioscience Stock Performance
Shares of Lexaria Bioscience stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.82. 28,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,224. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.79. Lexaria Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $4.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Lexaria Bioscience from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st.
Lexaria Bioscience Company Profile
Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops and out-licenses its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, which combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lexaria Bioscience
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Analysts Upgrade Roku Stock: Can It Deliver and Go Beyond?
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- Shield Your Portfolio From Aug. 1 Tariffs With This Low-Vol ETF
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- NVDA Greenlight: China H20 Sales Spark 50% Rally Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Lexaria Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexaria Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.