Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 108,525.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,682 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.4%

FRA opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.84. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1238 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.