Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Has $319,000 Holdings in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Norges Bank bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $636,767,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in 3M by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,468,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $576,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,619 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $175,110,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in 3M by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,153,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $794,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in 3M by 321.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,097,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $141,708,000 after purchasing an additional 837,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Up 1.4%

3M stock opened at $158.07 on Tuesday. 3M Company has a 52 week low of $100.87 and a 52 week high of $159.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.88.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 96.19% and a net margin of 17.79%. Analysts expect that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,663.64. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,045.54. This trade represents a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on 3M from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on 3M from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on 3M

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.