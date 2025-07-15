West Family Investments Inc. Has $358,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

West Family Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 185.7% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $93.12 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.44 and a 1 year high of $97.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.66 and a 200-day moving average of $88.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 167.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Najera Jose A. Montellano sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $25,686.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $275,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,216. This trade represents a 39.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,285 shares of company stock worth $3,022,386 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Wall Street Zen raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $96.67 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $102.33 to $105.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $95.00 to $103.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $93.33 to $96.33 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

