Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 64.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Fullcircle Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 4.4% during the first quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,220.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,220.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.00, for a total value of $1,362,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,336.54, for a total transaction of $387,596.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,723 shares of company stock worth $223,307,201 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,261.95 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $587.04 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,224.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1,053.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.