OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 82.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,675 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $184.61 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $188.16. The stock has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.60.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

