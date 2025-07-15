CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 20.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.9% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $476.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -690.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $470.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.20. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $517.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.67, for a total value of $7,465,050.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,060.86. This represents a 44.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $11,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 422,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,391,308. This represents a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,221 shares of company stock worth $117,687,463 over the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective (up previously from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $505.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.40.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

