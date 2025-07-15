Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 19,832 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 95.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,832 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Fiserv by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho set a $200.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $268.00 target price (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.23.

NYSE:FI opened at $166.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.77 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.15 and a 200 day moving average of $197.82.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,600. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

