Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Shares Bought by BIP Wealth LLC

BIP Wealth LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,826 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 26.4%

BATS:DISV opened at $33.17 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $33.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average is $29.59.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

