PAX Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 162,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises about 2.7% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $15,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,376,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,744,000 after buying an additional 833,391 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,154,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,194,000 after purchasing an additional 415,209 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 667,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,363,000 after purchasing an additional 409,695 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 610,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,490,000 after purchasing an additional 371,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,438,000.

BOND opened at $91.06 on Tuesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $88.95 and a 12-month high of $95.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.12.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

