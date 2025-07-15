Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Reduces Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $46,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $3,793,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 201,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,964,243.54. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Fleming sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $1,770,195.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,041.79. This represents a 65.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,323,150 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $542.00 price objective (down previously from $580.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $424.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $583.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.00.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $521.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.15. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a one year low of $426.24 and a one year high of $555.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $486.10.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 25.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

