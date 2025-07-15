Summit Wealth Group LLC Sells 578 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Summit Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 418,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,079,000 after purchasing an additional 40,769 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 380,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,145,000 after purchasing an additional 23,535 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 462.5% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 70,187 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 63,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 22,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.72 and a 1 year high of $78.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.83.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

