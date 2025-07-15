Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stake Boosted by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.05% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $11,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 297.2% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Bank of America downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $54.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 1 year low of $40.98 and a 1 year high of $66.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.96. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $20.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.86%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

