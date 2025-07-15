Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Shares Purchased by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC owned 0.48% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSMQ. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,612,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 314,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after buying an additional 12,031 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMQ stock opened at $23.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average is $23.55. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $23.85.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0557 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

