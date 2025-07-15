Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by BIP Wealth LLC

BIP Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,745 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,347 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,004,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 306,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,229,805.34. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,061,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $43,350,309.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,690.66. This trade represents a 96.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,125,200 shares of company stock worth $45,887,466. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AR. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.18.

Antero Resources Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Antero Resources Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $44.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average is $37.90.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

