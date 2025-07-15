Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,361,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,436,000 after buying an additional 92,463 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 550,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,243,000 after purchasing an additional 55,712 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 391,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,377,000 after buying an additional 222,755 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 246.5% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 356,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,510,000 after acquiring an additional 253,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 290,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,028,000 after purchasing an additional 101,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $443.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $366.32 and a 12-month high of $451.55.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

