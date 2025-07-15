Summit Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFSV. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,975,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,323,000 after purchasing an additional 545,416 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 402.0% during the fourth quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 67,724 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,540,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.08. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $34.23.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

