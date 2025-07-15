Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $12.47 Million Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,945 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Natera were worth $12,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Natera by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth $1,187,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Natera by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Insider Transactions at Natera

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total value of $1,047,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 185,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,795,818.20. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 4,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total value of $719,480.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,628.48. The trade was a 34.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,272 shares of company stock worth $8,345,368. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Natera from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Natera from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

Get Our Latest Report on Natera

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $158.18 on Tuesday. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $92.14 and a one year high of $183.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.60 and a beta of 1.73.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.09. Natera had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $501.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Natera

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.