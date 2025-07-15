Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 828,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,479 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF accounts for 2.0% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $23,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,922,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,559,000 after buying an additional 1,485,459 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,293,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,467,000 after purchasing an additional 146,848 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 6,458,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,982,000 after purchasing an additional 121,619 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,222,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,998,000 after acquiring an additional 213,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,084.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,319,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,483 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

BATS DIHP opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.50. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $29.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

Further Reading

