Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Stock Price Down 18.2% – Time to Sell?

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 18.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05. 208,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 125,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Rokmaster Resources Stock Down 18.2%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54.

Rokmaster Resources Company Profile

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

