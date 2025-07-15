Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 568 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 97.8% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 241.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of KEYS opened at $164.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $186.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.78 and a 200-day moving average of $158.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 658 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total value of $103,819.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 115,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,235,581.28. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $2,010,589.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 115,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,528.80. This trade represents a 9.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,830 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,049 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

