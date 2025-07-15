Tirupati Graphite (LON:TGR) Posts Earnings Results

Tirupati Graphite (LON:TGR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Tirupati Graphite had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 81.93%.

Tirupati Graphite Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.63, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.26. Tirupati Graphite has a 12-month low of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 23 ($0.31). The firm has a market cap of £8.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.93.

About Tirupati Graphite

