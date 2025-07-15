Summit Wealth Group LLC Sells 82 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Summit Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 10,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 3,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HON opened at $238.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.79.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

