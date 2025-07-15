Summit Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Summit Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 458,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,935 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 9.9% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $33,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.79 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.65.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.2353 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

