Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,472 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF accounts for 1.2% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $15,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1,071.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $60.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.86.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.1879 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

