Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW) Shares Sold by BIP Wealth LLC

BIP Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SW. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 127,600.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,328,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,977,000 after buying an additional 1,594,939 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,003,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,927,000 after buying an additional 149,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SW shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.90.

Insider Activity at Smurfit Westrock

In other news, Director Irial Finan purchased 15,180 shares of Smurfit Westrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.21 per share, for a total transaction of $595,207.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 54,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,354.53. The trade was a 38.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:SW opened at $46.16 on Tuesday. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.82.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Smurfit Westrock’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.4308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.98%.

Smurfit Westrock Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

