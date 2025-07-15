Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd trimmed its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 40.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 116,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,660 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,549,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10,846.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 592,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.29 and a 52 week high of $30.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $337.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.52%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRX. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.30.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

