Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Has $6.72 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.8% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Benchmark raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

JNJ stock opened at $156.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $377.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $169.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 24.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

