Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Has $4.67 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.9% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

NYSE JNJ opened at $156.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.63. The company has a market capitalization of $377.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 24.42%. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

