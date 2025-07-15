168 Shares in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Acquired by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 168 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 360.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,997,000 after acquiring an additional 11,408 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 1.7%

FCNCA opened at $2,152.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,907.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,937.41. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,473.62 and a 1-year high of $2,412.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $37.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.72 by $0.07. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 4.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. TD Cowen began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,400.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,535.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,568.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,299.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on First Citizens BancShares

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,610.00 per share, with a total value of $563,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,440,380. This trade represents a 14.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.