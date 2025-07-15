Bogart Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 81.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,993 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $156.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $377.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.79 and its 200 day moving average is $154.63. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 24.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

