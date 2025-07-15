Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.2% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.59.

APD opened at $291.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $279.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.18. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $243.69 and a one year high of $341.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.14). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.07%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

