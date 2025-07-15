Ndwm LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ndwm LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 37.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.4% of Ndwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ndwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. American National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $307.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $306.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.52. The company has a market cap of $101.86 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $217.52 and a fifty-two week high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.