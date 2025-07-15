Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.86.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 1.7%

YUM stock opened at $147.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.74. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.13 and a twelve month high of $163.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total transaction of $1,028,160.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 157,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,484.01. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $40,332.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,231.40. This represents a 13.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,613 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

