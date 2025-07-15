Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Grant Street Asset Management Inc.

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 102,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 87,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 164,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 56,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.04. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $24.86. The stock has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.