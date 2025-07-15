TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 851.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,378 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,341 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $5,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 779.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,098,000 after purchasing an additional 535,478 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $108,688,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $80,844,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $53,424,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in TopBuild by 167,622.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 150,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,032,000 after purchasing an additional 150,860 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $356.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on TopBuild from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on TopBuild from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on TopBuild from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TopBuild from $344.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.27.

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.98, for a total value of $540,483.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,036.86. This represents a 19.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLD opened at $374.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $309.35 and a 200-day moving average of $311.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.64. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $266.26 and a 12-month high of $495.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

