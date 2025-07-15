Head to Head Comparison: Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) vs. Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO)

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) and Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angel Oak Mortgage REIT 0 1 5 0 2.83 Two Harbors Investments 0 5 3 0 2.38

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT presently has a consensus target price of $11.92, indicating a potential upside of 24.40%. Two Harbors Investments has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.40%. Given Two Harbors Investments’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Two Harbors Investments is more favorable than Angel Oak Mortgage REIT.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angel Oak Mortgage REIT 30.83% 2.65% 0.29% Two Harbors Investments 3.50% 8.06% 0.97%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.2% of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Two Harbors Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Two Harbors Investments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Angel Oak Mortgage REIT $110.43 million 2.04 $28.75 million $1.50 6.39 Two Harbors Investments $216.08 million 4.87 $298.17 million ($0.51) -19.85

Two Harbors Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Angel Oak Mortgage REIT. Two Harbors Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.4%. Two Harbors Investments pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.4%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT pays out 85.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Two Harbors Investments pays out -305.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Two Harbors Investments has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Two Harbors Investments is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Two Harbors Investments has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Two Harbors Investments beats Angel Oak Mortgage REIT on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Two Harbors Investments

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions. It qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company must distribute at least 90% of annual taxable income to its stockholders. Two Harbors Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in St. Louis Park, Minnesota.

