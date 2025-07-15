Derwent London (LON:DLN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,917.65 ($25.75) and traded as high as GBX 1,963 ($26.36). Derwent London shares last traded at GBX 1,953 ($26.22), with a volume of 104,281 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Derwent London
Derwent London Price Performance
Derwent London Company Profile
Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Derwent London
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- These 3 Undervalued Stocks Could Surge as Value Rotation Nears
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- Tilray Shares Blazing: What’s Behind the 55% Rally This Month?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 3 Retail Stocks to Watch as Back-to-School Spending Ramps Up
Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.