Derwent London (LON:DLN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,917.65 ($25.75) and traded as high as GBX 1,963 ($26.36). Derwent London shares last traded at GBX 1,953 ($26.22), with a volume of 104,281 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,981.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,917.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.68, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

