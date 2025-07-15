Contrasting ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) and First Horizon (NYSE:FHN)

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) and First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

ACNB pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. First Horizon pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. ACNB pays out 46.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Horizon pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ACNB has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. ACNB is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.4% of ACNB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of First Horizon shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of ACNB shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of First Horizon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACNB 17.22% 10.95% 1.34% First Horizon 16.13% 10.33% 1.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ACNB and First Horizon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares ACNB and First Horizon”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACNB $132.20 million 3.46 $31.85 million $2.90 15.07 First Horizon $3.09 billion 3.61 $775.00 million $1.44 15.26

First Horizon has higher revenue and earnings than ACNB. ACNB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Horizon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ACNB and First Horizon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACNB 0 0 4 0 3.00 First Horizon 0 6 10 1 2.71

ACNB currently has a consensus target price of $48.40, indicating a potential upside of 10.78%. First Horizon has a consensus target price of $23.09, indicating a potential upside of 5.11%. Given ACNB’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ACNB is more favorable than First Horizon.

Risk and Volatility

ACNB has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Horizon has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ACNB beats First Horizon on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides other services that are related to testamentary trusts, life insurance trusts, charitable remainder trusts, guardianships, powers of attorney, custodial accounts, and investment management and advisory accounts; and retail brokerage services. Further, it acts as a trustee to invest in, protect, manage, and distribute financial assets. Additionally, the company offers property and casualty, health, life, and disability insurance products to commercial and personal clients; and online, telephone, and mobile banking, as well as automated teller machine services. ACNB Corporation was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. The company also accepts deposits; provides underwriting services for bank-eligible securities and other fixed-income securities by financial subsidiaries; sells loans and derivatives; financial planning; and offers investment and financial advisory services. In addition, it offers mortgage banking; loan syndications; brokerage services; commercial and business banking for business enterprises, consumer banking, and private client and wealth management services; capital markets, professional commercial real estate, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, franchise and equipment finance, tax credit finance, energy and healthcare finance, asset management, and corporate and correspondent banking services. Further, the company provides transaction processing services including check clearing services and remittance processing, credit cards, investment, and sale of mutual fund and retail insurances, as well as trust, fiduciary, and agency services. First Horizon Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

