Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.19 and traded as high as $24.42. Sands China shares last traded at $24.40, with a volume of 11,261 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Sands China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Get Sands China alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sands China

Sands China Stock Performance

Sands China Dividend Announcement

The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.2733 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th.

About Sands China

(Get Free Report)

Sands China Ltd. develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena and the Londoner Arena entertainment venues, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sands China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sands China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.