Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Lifevantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.71 and traded as low as $11.86. Lifevantage shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 206,585 shares traded.

Lifevantage Trading Up 3.1%

The company has a market cap of $155.86 million, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.71.

Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.99 million. Lifevantage had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 34.67%.

Lifevantage Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Lifevantage

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This is an increase from Lifevantage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Lifevantage’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

In other news, CFO Carl Aure sold 2,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $36,768.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,927.17. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lifevantage

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lifevantage by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 22,620 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lifevantage by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 128,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 58,279 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lifevantage by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 33,658 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lifevantage by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 211,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 158,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lifevantage by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. 35.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lifevantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

