Contrasting Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) and Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY)

Dividends

Seiko Epson pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Ricoh pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Seiko Epson pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ricoh pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Seiko Epson is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Seiko Epson and Ricoh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seiko Epson 4.02% 6.68% 3.77% Ricoh 1.68% 3.91% 1.77%

Volatility and Risk

Seiko Epson has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ricoh has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seiko Epson $8.95 billion 0.53 $369.61 million $0.55 11.46 Ricoh $16.60 billion 0.29 $301.68 million $0.46 18.59

This table compares Seiko Epson and Ricoh”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Seiko Epson has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ricoh. Seiko Epson is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ricoh, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Seiko Epson beats Ricoh on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments. The Printing Solutions segment offers home and office inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, dry process office papermaking systems, commercial and industrial inkjet printers, inkjet printheads, printers for use in POS systems, label printers, printer consumables, and others. The Visual Communications segment provides 3LCD projectors for business, education, the home, and event; smart glasses; and others. The Manufacturing-related and Wearables segment offers wristwatches, watch movements, and others; factory automation products, industrial robots, compact injection molders, and other production systems; and crystal units, crystal oscillators, quartz sensors, and others for consumer, automotive, and industrial equipment applications. This segment also provides CMOS LSIs and other chips primarily for consumer electronics and automotive applications; and metal powders for use as raw materials in the production of electronic components, etc., as well as value-added surface finishing in a range of industrial fields. The company also sells PCs, etc. It has operations in Japan, the Philippines, the United States, Indonesia, China, and internationally. Seiko Epson Corporation was incorporated in 1942 and is headquartered in Suwa, Japan.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides office, commercial printing, and related solutions worldwide. It operates through Digital services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, Industrial Solutions, and Other segments. The company sells multifunctional printers (MFPs), laser printers, digital duplicators, wide format printers, facsimile machines, scanners, personal computers, servers, network equipment, related parts and supplies, services, and support and service and solutions related to documents. It also offers production and OEM services for MFPs, laser printers, digital duplicators, wide format printers, facsimile machine, scanners, network equipment, and related parts and supplies. In addition, the company produces and sells cut sheet printers, continuous feed printers, inkjet heads, imaging systems, industrial printers, related parts and supplies, services, and support and software. Further, it produces and sells thermal paper and media products, industrial optical components/modules, and electronic components and precision mechanical components, as well as offers digital cameras, 360°cameras, and environment and healthcare products. The company was formerly known as Riken Optical Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Ricoh Company, Ltd. in 1963. Ricoh Company, Ltd. was incorporated in 1936 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

