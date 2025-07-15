Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.73 and traded as high as C$14.09. Mullen Group shares last traded at C$14.04, with a volume of 176,984 shares changing hands.

MTL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Acumen Capital cut their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.75 to C$18.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Mullen Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$16.75 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 60.92%.

Mullen Group is one of North America’s largest logistics providers with a network of independently operated businesses provide a wide range of service offerings including less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics & specialized hauling transportation.

