Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1 – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €261.66 ($304.26) and traded as high as €269.50 ($313.37). Deutsche Börse shares last traded at €267.20 ($310.70), with a volume of 224,225 shares traded.

Deutsche Börse Trading Down 0.4%

The company has a 50 day moving average of €279.06 and a 200 day moving average of €261.66. The firm has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.