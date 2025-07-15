Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTCGet Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.22 and traded as low as $5.65. Astrotech shares last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 2,107 shares changing hands.

Astrotech Stock Up 2.2%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.25.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTCGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 1,536.99% and a negative return on equity of 46.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astrotech

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Astrotech by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Astrotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Astrotech by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

