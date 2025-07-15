Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.22 and traded as low as $5.65. Astrotech shares last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 2,107 shares changing hands.

Astrotech Stock Up 2.2%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.25.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 1,536.99% and a negative return on equity of 46.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astrotech

Astrotech Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Astrotech by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Astrotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Astrotech by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

