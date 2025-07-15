Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.22 and traded as low as $5.65. Astrotech shares last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 2,107 shares changing hands.
Astrotech Stock Up 2.2%
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.25.
Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 1,536.99% and a negative return on equity of 46.37%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astrotech
Astrotech Company Profile
Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Astrotech
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- These 3 Undervalued Stocks Could Surge as Value Rotation Nears
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Tilray Shares Blazing: What’s Behind the 55% Rally This Month?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Retail Stocks to Watch as Back-to-School Spending Ramps Up
Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.