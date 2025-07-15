EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.62. EVI Industries shares last traded at $25.07, with a volume of 10,484 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EVI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded EVI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. DA Davidson started coverage on EVI Industries in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.89 million, a PE ratio of 51.16 and a beta of 0.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVI. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,863,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 706,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after buying an additional 50,894 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 811,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after buying an additional 23,044 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of EVI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

