Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as high as C$0.11. Fortune Minerals shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 132,155 shares traded.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.42 target price on Fortune Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.
Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.
