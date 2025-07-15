Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $5.75 Million Stock Holdings in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 503.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,672 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEN. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Gen Digital by 26.6% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Gen Digital by 132.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 599,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after purchasing an additional 341,533 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gen Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Gen Digital by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 114,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 56,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Gen Digital by 52.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gen Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEN opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Gen Digital Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $31.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.50.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

Gen Digital ( NASDAQ:GEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.48 million. Gen Digital had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 59.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio is 48.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Gen Digital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gen Digital from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Gen Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gen Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Gen Digital in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Insider Activity at Gen Digital

In other news, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $910,138.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,573.60. This represents a 47.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gen Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

