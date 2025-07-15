Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 111,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,439,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Essent Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,456,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,377,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $445,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group Price Performance

Shares of ESNT opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.88 and a 200-day moving average of $57.21. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $51.61 and a one year high of $65.34. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Essent Group had a net margin of 57.29% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $317.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ESNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ESNT

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,467. The trade was a 9.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,500 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total transaction of $146,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,788.35. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,740 shares of company stock worth $581,386. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Essent Group

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.