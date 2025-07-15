Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 9,311 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 68.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,311 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Humana in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in Humana by 639.1% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in Humana by 4,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on HUM shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Humana from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Humana from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Humana from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on Humana in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $326.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on Humana and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.76.

Humana Price Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $227.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.44. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.45 and a 1 year high of $406.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Humana’s payout ratio is 25.04%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

